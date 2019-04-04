|
|
HORTON, James Dwight James Dwight Horton, of Alpharetta, formerly of Tucker, passed away on March 15th at the age of 70. He was the son of the late Dwight R. and Louise (Pierce) Horton. He leaves behind his love, Kathy Brewster and caregivers Bob & Becky Kilmartin, two sisters, Carol Soldan of Timonium, MD, and Jean Mills of Silver Spring, MD, two nephews, one niece, four great nephews, two great nieces, two great-great nephews and one great-great niece. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam era and was employed by Friendly Ice Cream Corp for more than 31 years. Funeral service will be held at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 13560 Cogburn Rd, Milton, GA 30004 on Saturday, April 6th at 11:30am. A grave side service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Northampton, MA at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blind Veterans Association GRG, 1127 Brookview Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30340.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019