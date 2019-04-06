Resources More Obituaries for James HORTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James HORTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers HORTON, James Thomas "Tom" James Thomas (Tom) Horton, age 72, passed away surrounded by the love of family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1946 in Millen, Georgia to John and Virginia (Waller) Horton. He grew up in Sylvania, Georgia and was a graduate and football letterman of Screven County High School. He was inducted into the Screven County Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology on a football scholarship, where he was a member of the Georgia Tech Letterman's Club. He was a dedicated member of the Beta Psi Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, serving on their Board of Directors in recent years. Tom also finished a master's degree in management at Troy State University. He met his soulmate on a blind date his first weekend at Tech and on December 17, 1967, he married Elaine Harper. Tom and Elaine were married over 51 years and enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. Together, they had twin daughters, Kaki Horton Colvin (Rob) and Betsy Horton Massie (Alex), of whom he was immensely proud. He was a devoted and loving "Papa T" to Amelia and Jack Massie. He also leaves behind two beloved siblings, John William Horton, Jr (Kathy Tupper) of Beaufort, South Carolina and Nancy Horton Smith (Bob) of Marietta, Georgia. Tom was a communications officer in the US Air Force and retired after a 24-year career as a Colonel. He served as the Executive Assistant for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and commanded numerous assignments in England, Scotland, and South Carolina. As part of his military service he was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Electronics Professionalism Award, the AFCEA International Chairman's Superior Service Medal, as well as the Medal of Merit from AFCEA. Following his retirement from the USAF, he went to work for his alma mater, as Chief of Staff for the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). He also served as the Assistant Director for Development and Government Relations, a Principal Research Associate, and Program Manager and Business Developer. He was thrilled and proud to a member of the Georgia Tech community and relished the 20 years he spent there. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta. The family welcomes all with reception with light refreshments in Egleston Hall at the church. The burial will be held at 3 PM, also on April 11, 2019, at Georgia National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tom Horton Memorial Fund. Checks should be made out to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc. and mailed to 760 Spring Street, NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, annotated with Tom Horton Memorial Fund. To make an on-line gift, please go to http://development.gatech.edu. Enter your gift amount at the top and again in the "Other Designation" Box. Then in the "If other, please specify" box, put "Tom Horton Memorial Fund". Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019