|
|
HURST, James Stephen James Stephen Hurst, 70, of Atlanta passed away on September 20, 2019 in Atlanta. Steve was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Dr. J. Willis Hurst and Nelie Wiley Hurst on February 11, 1949. He grew up in Atlanta, graduating from Dykes High School in 1967. After attending Emory at Oxford, Steve graduated from Emory University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He married Leslie Douglas Hurst on October 5, 1980 in Atlanta. He was a Principal with Love, Douglas & Pope Insurance agency for more than 30 years. Steve was an active member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and a member of Capital City Club. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his sons Dr. Stuart Douglas Hurst and his wife Mary Stuart of Atlanta and Charles Willis Hurst of Big Sky, Montana; brothers Dr. John W. Hurst, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Atlanta and Philip W. Hurst and his wife Tamara of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; grandsons Charles Robert Hurst and James Henry Hurst. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at HM Patterson, Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta GA 30319. Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. A reception will follow in Grace Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, 824 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta GA 30316. Please indicate "Hurst House" on the donation as the family will be building a home in Steve's memory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 24, 2019