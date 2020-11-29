IVEY, Jr., James Rawls



James Rawls Ivey, Jr., age 98 of Atlanta passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Pauline Ivey, his father and mother-in-law Frank and Bertie Lou Jones, and his brothers, Kenneth and Tom.



Jim is survived by his wife, Charlotte Jones Ivey: his children, Elaine and her husband David Wingate, Lynne Ely, Jim and his wife Vicki; his grandchildren, Michael, Elaine, Andrew; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



Jim graduated from high school in Milner, GA, and enrolled at Gordon Military College. He transferred to Georgia Tech. After two years he went into the army. During the war, he led a bomb disposal unit in the Pacific campaign. He was discharged as a Captain and returned to get his degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech.



Jim married Charlotte on November 24th, 1948. He started a career in structural steel that took them to Gary, Indiana, Memphis, Decatur, Tampa, and back to Atlanta where he worked for Zwecker and Associates, semi-retired and enjoying cribbage.



Jim is Elder Emeritus of Decatur First Christian Church. He served as Commander of American Legion Post 134. He and Charlotte enjoyed Georgia Tech football, square dancing, and traveling.



A graveside service at Georgia National Cemetery on December 1st is limited to immediate family due to Covid. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



