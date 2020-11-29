1/
James Ivey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IVEY, Jr., James Rawls

James Rawls Ivey, Jr., age 98 of Atlanta passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Pauline Ivey, his father and mother-in-law Frank and Bertie Lou Jones, and his brothers, Kenneth and Tom.

Jim is survived by his wife, Charlotte Jones Ivey: his children, Elaine and her husband David Wingate, Lynne Ely, Jim and his wife Vicki; his grandchildren, Michael, Elaine, Andrew; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from high school in Milner, GA, and enrolled at Gordon Military College. He transferred to Georgia Tech. After two years he went into the army. During the war, he led a bomb disposal unit in the Pacific campaign. He was discharged as a Captain and returned to get his degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech.

Jim married Charlotte on November 24th, 1948. He started a career in structural steel that took them to Gary, Indiana, Memphis, Decatur, Tampa, and back to Atlanta where he worked for Zwecker and Associates, semi-retired and enjoying cribbage.

Jim is Elder Emeritus of Decatur First Christian Church. He served as Commander of American Legion Post 134. He and Charlotte enjoyed Georgia Tech football, square dancing, and traveling.

A graveside service at Georgia National Cemetery on December 1st is limited to immediate family due to Covid. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
Georgia National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved