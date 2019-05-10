Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr.
Canton, GA
View Map
EDGE, Jr., James J. SSGT James J. Edge, Jr (USMC-Retired), 58, of Austell, GA passed Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Staff Sergeant Edge will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Interment is 1:30PM at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
