KENNEDY, James Martin James Martin Kennedy, age 95, passed away peacefully in his home at Mount Vernon Towers, Sandy Springs, GA, on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived there until joining the Navy during World War II in July 1944. He served aboard LCI 425 as a RDM3/c, took part in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and the occupation of Japan after the war. He then returned to continue college and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He retired from the Federal Government General Services, working in the Design and Construction Division as a project engineer until 1987. He was an avid tennis player at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center and enjoyed the interaction with other devoted tennis players in both playing and "rocking" out on the Bitsy Grant porch. Second to his tennis was his love of golf, spending many hours on the Chastain Golf Course. In addition to tennis and golf, Jim was a member of the Second Ponce Family Life Center and spent many hours in the exercise room. These were some of his most favorite memories as he settled into his later years. Jim and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed the tennis tournaments around the state and attending WWII reunions across the country honoring his "comrades in arms". Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Norma Colby Kennedy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, daughter, Barbara (Kent) Snow of Ringgold, GA, sons John Kennedy of Chattanooga, TN, James Kennedy, Jr. of Santa Rosa, CA, Joseph Kennedy of Olanta, SC, and stepchildren Jan Gutherie, Dahlonega, GA, Rhonda McKinney (Marlon) of Hoschton, GA, Phyllis Darling of Acworth, GA, and Page Woodall (Amanda) of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are a sister, Jerol Kennedy, two nephews, thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA, on Dec. 28, with a Celebration of Life at Mount Vernon Towers, to be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make donations to Longleaf Hospice Foundation, Inc. at www.longleafhospice.com or 2310 Parklake Drive, Suite 325, Atlanta, GA 30345.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 10, 2019