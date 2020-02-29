Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
James Lamb Obituary
LAMB, James Franklin "Jim" James (Jim) Franklin Lamb passed from this earthly realm on February 25, 2020. He was a lively member of the greatest generation. He was the youngest of a dozen children living through the Great Depression and the boll weevil infestation that devastated his family's farm. He served in the United States Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Tom Bigbee fuel tanker as a signal-man decoding and delivering messages in the Pacific Theater. After his return, he and his loving wife Ruby continued raising their three children Bill, Susan, and Sherry in the Atlanta area. Jim was a plumber by training and grew to the status of Master Plumber. He struck out on his own and was successful in all business endeavors including a mechanical contracting company building many schools, shopping centers, and other commercial buildings with his children working along with him in the company. He served as Captain of the Motor Corps and was elected to the Divan and Potentate of Yaarab Temple in 1975. He has been an active member of several fraternal orders including the Jesters as their Toastmaster Emeritus until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of seventy years, Ruby, five years ago. He is survived by his son, Bill Lamb, daughters, Susan McKern and Sherry Lamb. His grandchildren include Mike Lamb, David Lamb, Chuck Lamb, Kimberly Ring, Kevin McKern, Nicholas Murray, and Elizabeth Angell and great-grandchildren, Brandy, Wade, Madeline, and Emmelynn. Friends are invited to attend services with the family on Sunday, March 1, at 1 PM, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy. Snellville, GA 30039.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020
