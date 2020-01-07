|
|
LANE, James Eads Mr. James Eads Lane, age 89, of Roswell, GA passed away on January 4, 2020. James served our country with honor. James was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley W. Lane, and his sisters, June Lane and Jean Lane Hyland. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Lane; his son, Philip J. Lane, his daughter, Cheryl L. Lane, and his brother, Charles L. Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of Christ Scientist in Boston, MA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 7, 2020