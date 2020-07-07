1/1
James Lester III
LESTER, III, James George James George Lester, III passed away on July 2, 2020 in Valdosta, GA. Born in Atlanta on July 7, 1944, his parents were Dr. Charles T. and Marlyn Elizabeth Tate Lester. Jim graduated from Druid Hills, received a BA from Huntington College and MSW in Psychiatric Social Work from FSU. He worked for over 30 years at Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville. Jim and his first wife, Judy Willoughby, had two children, James David and Amy Elizabeth. Jim became a motorcycle enthusiast where he met Linda Pickles. They were married in 2005 in Valdosta and made it there home. Jim is survived by his wife Linda, his son, David, his daughter, Amy Drew (Remer) and by his brother, Charles T. Lester, Jr. (Nancy). A memorial service will be held July 9, in Valdosta, GA.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 7, 2020.
