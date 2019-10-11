|
LEWIS, James Rayford James Rayford Lewis, age 96 of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He is survived by Annell his loving wife of 68 years, and his children; Joan Faulk and her husband Greg, Lynn Mehollin, Bill Lewis and his wife Debra, Patty Johnson and her husband Robert; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. James fondly called Jim, was part of a loving family of friends at Valley Brook Baptist church. It was on Veteran's day here that he gave his testimony of his faith in Christ and how it carried him through his service in World War ll. He enlisted at the age of 19, after attending a year at Piedmont Bible College. He served his country in China and India during the Pacific theater as a staff sergeant in the Army Air Corp. After his service, he enrolled in the University of Georgia graduating in 1949. He also served in the Korean War in the reserves while going to night school at Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 35 years, working as a supervisor of shipping. He enjoyed a long life devoted to family, God and many friends. Funeral services will be held at A.S.Turner & Sons in Decatur at 3 PM with a visitation from 1 PM 3 PM. Condolences can be sent to www.asturner.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019