Resources
More Obituaries for James Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lewis Obituary
LEWIS, James Pridgen James Pridgen Lewis of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, GA, following a period of declining health. A native of Atlanta, Jim was born October 16, 1939 at Crawford Long Hospital to James Walton Lewis and Aura Ullainee Taylor Lewis. He was raised in West End and Cascade Heights. Jim enjoyed a successful career in publishing and was particularly proud of having been involved with the creation and development of several notable magazines, initially with Lisa Newsom in the founding of Southern Accents and later Veranda and more recently with Pam Pierce at Milieu where he was engaged as Publisher's Consultant at the time of his death. Jim had recently returned to the Atlanta area after having lived in Royston and Athens, GA. He was a faithful Christian and a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. Jim is survived by his son, James Pridgen Lewis, Jr. of Denver, CO, his daughter, Paula JoAnn Lewis Potts of Newnan, GA, a granddaughter, Kelsey Loraine Lewis of Denver, a grandson, Ryan Potts, of Newnan, and his companion, Timothy Revis, of Sandy Springs. He is also survived by numerous cousins, family and friends with whom he was very close. Due to the current situation regarding funeral services, Jim's ashes will be placed in repose at the altar of St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody, GA until such time as proper services may be held. The family will make notice at that time. In the meantime, arrangements are being handled by Southern Cremations and Funerals in Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -