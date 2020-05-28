|
|
LEWIS, James Pridgen James Pridgen Lewis of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, GA, following a period of declining health. A native of Atlanta, Jim was born October 16, 1939 at Crawford Long Hospital to James Walton Lewis and Aura Ullainee Taylor Lewis. He was raised in West End and Cascade Heights. Jim enjoyed a successful career in publishing and was particularly proud of having been involved with the creation and development of several notable magazines, initially with Lisa Newsom in the founding of Southern Accents and later Veranda and more recently with Pam Pierce at Milieu where he was engaged as Publisher's Consultant at the time of his death. Jim had recently returned to the Atlanta area after having lived in Royston and Athens, GA. He was a faithful Christian and a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. Jim is survived by his son, James Pridgen Lewis, Jr. of Denver, CO, his daughter, Paula JoAnn Lewis Potts of Newnan, GA, a granddaughter, Kelsey Loraine Lewis of Denver, a grandson, Ryan Potts, of Newnan, and his companion, Timothy Revis, of Sandy Springs. He is also survived by numerous cousins, family and friends with whom he was very close. Due to the current situation regarding funeral services, Jim's ashes will be placed in repose at the altar of St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody, GA until such time as proper services may be held. The family will make notice at that time. In the meantime, arrangements are being handled by Southern Cremations and Funerals in Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020