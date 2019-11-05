Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
James Loudermilk


1922 - 2019
James Loudermilk Obituary
LOUDERMILK, James Aster James Aster Loudermilk, 97 of Atlanta, died October 29, 2019. Mr. Loudermilk was born on February 22, 1922 in Cornelia, GA and was the son of the late, Claude McGee Loudermilk and Clemmie Estelle Loudermilk. Jim served during World War II with the Air Force. He had an early career with Delta Airlines and then enjoyed being a small business owner. Mr. Loudermilk was an avid Square and Round Dancer and was also a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his son, James Robert Loudermilk, brother and three sisters. Survivors include his wife of 75 years, Katherine Loudermilk; daughter, Kay Pitts; grandchildren, Clint, Bobby, Chris; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, JT, Will, Drew, Emma, Scott; and great-great-grandchild, Thomas. A memorial service with a reception following will be Friday, November, 8, 2019 at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019
