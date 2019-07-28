|
Jim Bentley of Jekyll Island, Ga., former managing editor of the Cox News Service and former city editor of The Atlanta Constitution, died died July 1, 2019, following surgical complications at Southeast Georgia Health Center. He was 82.
James Luther Bentley was born on January 24, 1937, in Panama City. Jim studied engineering and journalism at NC State University, Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University.
He began his journalism career as a summer intern (1958) with the Atlanta Constitution, transitioning to obituary writer, reporter, Assistant City Editor, Night City Editor and City Editor (1971-1979). He served as a correspondent for Reuters Ltd. (1967-1979).
Following a year as Director of Information for the Tennessee Valley Authority, Jim became Managing Editor for Cox News Service (1979-1998) in Washington, DC.
Jim is survived by his wife, the Rev. Laurie Williams Bentley, brother Phillip Bentley (Barbara) of Oxford, GA, sister Sally Bentley Hinkle of Panama City, FL, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service was held Sunday, July 28th, 2019, at St. Simons Island Presbyterian Church, St. Simons Island, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made by check to the University of Georgia Foundation (please specify "The Conrad Fink Scholars Fund") and mailed to Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, ATTN: Kathryn Reeves, 120 Hooper St., Athens, GA 30602. Online donations may be made at https://t.uga.edu/55Z.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019