|
|
MANSELL, James Marcus "Mark" James Marcus (Mark) Mansell, 79, of Roswell, GA, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. Mr. Mansell was the son of James Earl and Lillian Shirley Mansell of Roswell, GA. Mark graduated from Roswell High School in 1962 and received an agricultural engineering degree from the University of Georgia. He served in the US Navy and Navy Reserve for six years and was owner of Mansell Home and Garden Center in Roswell for 18 years. Raised on a farm, Mark was an avid gardener. Throughout his adult life, he maintained a large vegetable and fruit garden and enjoyed sharing its bounty with North Fulton Community Charities. He relished the outdoors and was passionate about fishing. He went on numerous fishing trips with friends and relatives to Canada, Costa Rica, Montana and the Georgia mountains. Mark was active in Roswell United Methodist Church for many years. He was active in community affairs and served on the Roswell Planning Commission. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Powell Mansell, brothers and their spouses, Barry and Suzanne Mansell of Alpharetta, GA and Robert and Ruth Mansell of Gainesville, Florida, many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Denny. A Celebration of Life Service in memory of Mark will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 2 PM, at the Roswell United Methodist Church Chapel, 814 Mimosa Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcus may be made to North Fulton Community Charities, 11270 Elkins Rd,. Roswell, GA 30076, or Noah's Ark Sunday School Class, Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2019