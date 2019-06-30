MARTIN, James Walker "Jimmy" 1982-2019 James Walker "Jimmy" Martin, 37, was born on February 25, 1982 in Memphis, Tennessee and passed away on June 18, 2019 while in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jimmy and his family moved back to their home state of Georgia in 1988. Jimmy grew up in Marietta, Georgia and graduated from George Walton High School in 2000. In the fall of 2000, he moved to Salt Lake City to attend the University of Utah. He earned two Bachelor's degrees, one in Communications and another in Film. After finishing his undergraduate degrees, he studied at Westminster University, in Salt Lake City and earned his Masters degree in Communications in May of 2006. Jimmy was a Grant Writer for the Utah Symphony and Opera for nine years. He was a contributing writer for SLUG Magazine, a Geek Show panelist and co-founder of Big Movie Mouth Off. An avid movie enthusiast and cinematographer from an early age, Jimmy became a well know movie critic, interviewing directors and actors alike. He was also a film critic on the local television station, KSL, in Salt Lake City. Jimmy had the ability to make everyone laugh, feel special, and could light up a room with his infectious smile. He will be missed. Jimmy is survived by his parents, David and Carol Martin, his older brother Larry Martin and wife Alison Martin, his grandmother Charlotte H. Walker, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, plus friends and fans from around the world. Jimmy's "Celebration Of Life" service will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00pm, in the Chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: BCR 3-Day Walk in care of Lynne Edwards, 2250 Chestnut Springs Trail, Marietta, GA 30062. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019