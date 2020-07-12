MARTIN, James James Watson Martin, 93, husband of late Cecilia Martin (Moreno), passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from natural causes. Born in Rome, Italy, he is the son of the late John Fletcher Martin, U.S. diplomat and Martha Amunategui, a native Chilean. Jimmy, as his friends called him, enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 to defend his country in World War II. After the war, he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from University of Florida. Upon graduation Jimmy worked for a US company that relocated him to Colombia, South America where he would spend the next 48 years. While living in Colombia he became a pioneer of the banana plantation business and an art enthusiast. He was recognized throughout his career, for his entrepreneurial spirit, big heart and a great sense of humor. Jimmy loved sports and followed every game of college football, especially his Florida Gators, as well as soccer and American football. However, most of all, Jimmy loved spending time with his wife, family and friends over a great meal and a glass of red wine. He is survived by his children John Stephen Martin, husband of Mary Cruz Martin (Conde); Martha Amelia Martin, Ana Maria Martin, wife of Emanuele Gillio, and Veronica A Martin; grandchildren Mayor James Ralph Martin, Husband of Laura Martin (Barran), Simon Vasquez, John Stephen Martin Jr., Melissa Vasquez, Max Lucas Martin, Valentina Cecilia Gillio; and great-grandchildren, Stephen James Martin and Mathew David Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's honor to the Memorial Fund St. Jude Children's Research Memorial Fund. Services provided by Advantage Funeral Home, Lilburn, GA.



