Services
JENNINGS AYERS FUNERAL HOME
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
JENNINGS AYERS FUNERAL HOME
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
JENNINGS AYERS FUNERAL HOME
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
McBROOM, Jr., James H. James H. McBroom, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday July 18, 2019 . James was preceded in death by his loving wife Marian Ruth deMonbreun McBroom and by his loyal daughter Marian Olivia McBroom Hoens, also of Murfreesboro. He is survived by his son, James H. McBroom III of Atlanta, GA and grandchildren Montell deMontbrun McBroom Marra, James Houston McBroom IV, Molly Meredith McBroom Hudgens, and Heather Sprott McBroom Vasquez. A funeral service, will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 AM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. Immediately following, the burial, with military honors, will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Timothe' Demonbreun Heritage Society, 3706 Vista Lane, Knoxville, TN 37921.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
