MCCAIN, James Ross James Ross McCain, 84, of Epworth, GA and formerly of Atlanta, passed away November 30, 2019. Mr. McCain had a full and exciting life. He was born in Birmingham, AL, April 23, 1935 to parents, the late Charles Lee McCain and Lillou Burns McCain. He studied at Birmingham Southern, Auburn University, and Emory Medical School. His passion was Formula One racing. While in medical school, he had a serious accident on February 14, 1962, while racing in the Formula One Race in Daytona Beach, FL. His car, a Lister Jaguar, flipped and caused him to lose most of his right arm. He spent the next three months in a body cast ending his career in racing and medical school. He went on finishing his education at Emory receiving a degree in biochemistry. The following 40 years, he worked for Emory University in digestive disease research with Dr. Johns T. Galambos. During those years, he received his pilot's license, purchased several planes, and flew until 2007. After retiring in Blue Ridge, GA he earned his real estate and home builder's licenses. He loved boating and was an avid hiker and hunter. He loved his horses and hunting dogs. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Joanna McCain; daughter Sherry Simon (Al); brother Dr. Paul McCain (Lucy); grandchildren Rob Simon (Liz), Allison Anderson (Eric); 8 great-grandchildren; step daughters Maureen Galan (Dr. Vincent Galan), Tami Oliver; step sons the late Dr. Carlos Barbas III (Annica), Dr. Daniel Oliver (Yan Ping) and several step grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , , or International Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019