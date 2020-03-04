Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
James McCollough Obituary
MCCOLLOUGH, James R. James "Jim" R. McCollough, 87, of Sandy Springs, GA. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He was born on Aug. 5, 1932 to William B. and Rosalie Smith McCollough of Birmingham, AL. Jim married Mary Esther Covington of Montgomery, AL. on June 19, 1954 at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, AL. His loving wife of 65 years preceded him in death just a few weeks ago. A graduate of Vanderbilt University and an Alpha Tau Omega brother, Jim was a loyal and passionate Auburn Tiger. After spending a quarter at Auburn and meeting his bride to be on campus, he held a lifelong devotion to "The Loveliest Village on the Plains." His booming cry of "WAR EAGLE" could be heard from miles around. Jim served as a Dragon Soldier in the United States Army Chemical Corps protecting the force from chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear threats. A masterful salesman in his professional life, Jim had charm, persuasiveness, and integrity which not only made him successful, but endeared him to his clients. He was employed by Eveready, Millers Falls, Ronson, FlameEx, and CibaVision. He loved his family, loved to travel and to play a good round of golf. He is survived by his sons Phillip (Cindi) and David (Roxanne) and granddaughters Stephanie and Katie. The celebration of his life will be led by the Reverends Dr. George Strunk and Max Vincent on Saturday, March 7 at 11 AM, at Saint James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA. 30342. A reception will follow immediately after the service. H M Patterson & Son, 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA is in charge of arrangements. Phone: 404 -851-9900. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint James United Methodist, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 3034
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2020
