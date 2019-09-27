|
MCCREARY, III, James Capt. (Ret) Robert (Bob) James McCreary, III, 88, of Atlanta died peacefully at his home on September 23, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife Louise Smith McCreary and children; Denise McCreary Acklin (Marvin), of Honolulu, Ren?e McCreary Swaim (Joe), of Atlanta and Robert James McCreary, IV (Chrissy), of Birmingham, ten extremely loved grandchildren, and his soon to be born first great-grandchild. Bob was born March 16, 1931, in Montgomery, AL, to the late Robert James McCreary, II and Genevieve Clark White McCreary. After graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in journalism, he served in the United States Army from 1953 - 1958 in Korea as a M*A*S*H helicopter pilot and a Flight Operations Officer at Fort Benning, GA. He continued service in the 81st Infantry Division as a US Army Reserve Flight Operations Officer until 1970. Afterwards, he worked in the private sector and continued flying recreationally while supporting aviation education. Bob had numerous achievements, but the greatest was his generous spirit and the kindness and compassion he showed to everyone. With his wonderful smile, his contagious, exuberant laugh and twinkle in his eye, he made friends of strangers soon after he met them. Through the United Methodist Men's Ministry, he supported and ministered many civic organizations, individuals, and families. He was a mentor to all his children and grandchildren including many young men and women starting their careers and especially encouraged them to pursue their goals and dreams. He encouraged all of them to be their best by having fervent determination and dedication. He was an avid reader which resulted in a deep knowledge of history. Oak Grove United Methodist Church enjoyed his active and dedicated membership for 38 years. A service to celebrate Bob's life is scheduled forSaturday, September 28, at 11 AM, atOak Grove United Methodist Church, at 1722 Oak Grove Road in Decatur, GA with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033, (https://ogumc.org/donate/), the Silver Wings Fraternity, (silverwings.org), or the Daedalian Foundation, (https://daedalians.org/programs/scholarships/), both who support careers as military aviators, via college scholarships, flying instruction and other educational opportunities. Military honors will be at the conclusion of the service at the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019