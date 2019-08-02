Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Brawner Hall
Smyrna, GA
MCELVEEN, Jr., James Leon James Leon McElveen, Jr., 63, passed away July 30, 2019 at his Smyrna, Georgia home. Mr. McElveen was born February 27, 1956, in Griffin, Georgia to Sara Francis Childs McElveen and James Leon McElveen. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and working with many organizations close to his heart, including the Atlanta Civil War Round Table, the Boy Scouts of America, the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and the Atlanta History Center. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Hubbard McElveen; daughters Erin Lee McElveen and Sarah McElveen Petkus and her spouse Alexander Edward Petkus. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 PM on Monday, August 5 at Brawner Hall in Smyrna, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
