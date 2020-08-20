1/
James McLeod
MCLEOD, James Eugene "Gene" James Eugene "Gene" McLeod, 80, passed away on August 16, 2020 after an eight-year battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his beloved Father, James Duncan McLeod, his other, Geneva Ray McLeod, granddaughter, Tiffany Michelle McCloud Giddens and his grandson, Cullen McLeod Davis. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa McLeod Davis and Sherry Jean McLeod, along with the mother of his children, Linda Jo Naff McLeod; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy McLeod Peck, a niece and nephew and several cousins. He is further survived by his love and companion, Brenda Jean Taylor of 12 years; her son, Hans Peter Hoffman and his three children, and his faithful and adoring cat, Sir Edward. Gene served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is an accomplished Legal Accountant for 50 years, also, DeKalb Motor Brigade, Fulton Co PD and Sandy Springs PD and S.W.A.T. He is recognized in the Football Hall of Fame as a 35-year White-Hat Referee with GFOA. He also served as Marshall at the TPC for 35 years. He loved to work and paid for it with his life. He gave everything and took nothing. Gene loved everyone and everyone loved him. He had a heart the size of the universe. Gene will be missed desperately by us all. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 pm at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree RD, NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
4042613510
