MCMAHAN, James Lawrence A memorial service for Jim McMahan, who died in an accident on July 14, will be held Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 AM, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta. Jim was born in Atlanta on Sept. 5, 1965, He was raised in Garden Hills/Buckhead where he lived until his marriage and subsequent move to DeKalb County. There he became active in the public school system where he was an elected member of the DeKalb County School Board for 6 years. He was the owner of McMahan Mortgage Company. Jim was predeceased by his father, Keith McMahan, and birth mother, Anne McDonald McMahan. He is survived by his wife, Susan Kitchens McMahan, daughters Maddie and Nan McMahan and his mother, Anne Garrett McMahan. He is also survived by his sister Marcie (Paul) Doize', nephew Garrett James Doize' and niece Connely Doize'; Uncle, David (June) McDonald, Clearwater, FL; In-laws Nancy and Paul Kitchens, Dahlonega, GA; Sister-in-law Lisa (Scott) Floyed, Katy, Texas, nieces Chelsea (Will) Stoerner. Austin, Texas, and Erin O'Hanlon, Atlanta. The family wants to express our sincere appreciation to the hundreds of friends, acquaintances and strangers who have reached out to us with an astounding show of love and generosity through GoFundMe and Caringbridge and so many other ways. The doctors at Grady Hospital truly are miracle workers and saved the life of our darling Nan. Mere words cannot show our profound thankfulness. The lake fishermen, the first EMT responders, the helicopter pilots, Wedowee Marine Police, and, in fact, the entire community of Wedowee, Alabama, exemplify what it means to be heroic and concerned people at the time of the accident and weeks later. To everyone who helped in numerous tangible ways and to those who simply raised our family in prayer, you have our heartfelt and everlasting gratitude.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 9, 2019