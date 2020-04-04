Services
MCNAIR, Sr., James A. "Jimmy" It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved father, James "Jimmy" Alford McNair, Sr., of Douglasville, GA. He was a friend to everyone he met, and a source of strength for all who knew him. Please gather with us to celebrate his life, Sunday, April 5, 2020, 3 PM to 5 PM, at the mortuary. Preceding James, Sr., in death, daughter, Angela Norton, and son, James A. McNair, Jr. He leaves to cherish, daughter, Pamela Gross, of Shreveport, LA., son, Roderick Lewis, of Marietta, Derrick Maxey, of Atlanta, and a host of other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 30032, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2020
