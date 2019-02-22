MCQUEEN, James Pete James Pete McQueen, age 83 of Morrow, GA passed away suddenly after unexpected complications from a routine outpatient medical procedure. The family will receive friends at Scroggs Funeral Home in Morrow on Sunday, February 24, from 1 until 4pm. The Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Morrow on Monday, February 25 at 1pm with Reverend David Tew and Dr. Thomas Quisenberry officiating. Pete is survived by beloved wife Gwen, son Greg, grandchildren Amanda McQueen, Rachel McQueen Schott (husband Richard Schott), and Dylan Mitchell McQueen (mother Lisa McQueen Craig). Extended family members include, sisters Faye Pridgen and Josephine Wade, uncle Julius Quick, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Mitch McQueen. Pete received his Bachelor's degree from William Carey University, his Master's degree from The University of Southern Mississippi, and his Education Specialist degree from Georgia State University. Pete began his career in education in Sumrall, Mississippi where he served as basketball, football, and baseball coach for eight years. He was recognized as one of the most outstanding coaches in Mississippi and received many awards. In 1966, he came to Clayton County and began his career in school administration. He served as Assistant Principal at Forest Park Junior High for three years, and then he opened Morrow Junior High as its first principal. He then began employing many of his former students and teacher colleagues from Mississippi. Some of the other principals in Clayton laughingly referred to them as the "Mississippi Mafia". Many of his former teachers advanced to executive positions in Clayton County Schools. Seeing his colleagues advance in their careers was important to Pete. After 10 years as Principal at Morrow Junior, he was promoted to the position of Assistant Superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools, where he served until his retirement in 1996 after a 38-year career in public education. Upon retiring from Clayton County Public Schools, he was appointed as a member of the Clayton County Water Authority. In 1997 he was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Board, and served in that position until he retired in 2012. During his tenure as Chairman, the Authority completed its Master Plan in 2000 that included the upgrade of all CCWA water and wastewater plants and the transition from land application to constructed wetlands. In 2007, CCWA implemented a unified Stormwater Utility and later completed a $10 million dollar meter replacement project. These complex and lengthy projects were authorized only after unanimous approval by the Board. It was this cohesion among the Board that Pete spoke of most fondly. Also while Chairman, CCWA won numerous local, state, and national awards. Pete was active in his church where he served as a Deacon, Chairman of the Personnel Committee, and was current member of the Finance Committee. He has always been very active in his community and has served in various capacities in the Morrow city government. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary