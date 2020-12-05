1/
James Moore
MOORE, James Wayne

James Wayne Moore of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away early Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was 80 years old. Wayne is preceded in death by his father Romeo James Moore, mother Mary Ryals Moore, brother Howard "Bo" Moore, and sister Penelope Britt. He is survived by his wife Constance Moore of Lawrenceville, Georgia; son Ben Moore; daughter Christy Moore; sisters Martha Duncan, June Camp, Faye Hull (husband, Thornton), and Mary Towns (husband, Phillip); brother-in-law Herbert Britt; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Wayne was born in Covington, Georgia on December 23, 1939. He graduated from Newton County High School in 1958 and went on to receive a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1963. After graduating, Wayne began a career of more than forty years with the Southeastern Underwriters Association, which later became Insurance Services Office. Wayne married his wife Connie in 1976. In 1977, they welcomed baby Ben. Three years later, Christy completed their family. Wayne was a devoted husband and father, and nothing brought him greater joy than taking care of those he loved. He was a dedicated vegetable gardener and was known to friends and neighbors as a man with any tool one might need as well as the advice to go with it. Later in life, Wayne enjoyed the colorful hummingbirds that flocked each spring and summer to the feeders he hung around his home. Due to the current limitations on large gatherings, no service will be held. The family encourages those who loved Wayne to reach out to one another and share memories, just as he so enjoyed doing throughout his life. Memorial donations may be made to The Quinn House, 555 Hurricane Shoals Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. (770)277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
