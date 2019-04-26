MULRANE, James James Patrick Mulrane, 77, of Dunwoody, Georgia, died April 23, 2019. Jim was a proud New Yorker, born and raised in Washington Heights. He was the youngest of three children, raised by Bridget and Owen Mulrane, both Irish immigrants. He graduated from Manhattan Prep and then Manhattan College. It was in New York that Jim met his wife of 49 years, Eileen Cunningham. The couple then relocated to Dunwoody via Jim's job with IBM. Jim and Eileen raised their two children, Kathy and Ken, in Dunwoody. Jim made several friends through his newfound passion tennis. But Jim had always been a sports fan, cheering on his beloved Rangers, as well as the New York football and baseball Giants. He even grew to love the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, officially transplanting to Atlanta. Jim was a two-time cancer survivor. He admirably faced those battles with a strong determination and a positive attitude. In retirement, Jim enjoyed spending time with his growing family. He was constantly reading in order to expand his knowledge of world events and trivia, often using this information for friendly competition during episodes of Jeopardy. The Mulrane family spent a beautiful Easter weekend together before Jim's passing. Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Eileen; son, Ken; daughter, Kathy and her husband, Chris; granddaughters, Sophie and Caroline; and sister, Ann. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary