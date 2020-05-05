Resources
MURRAY, James James C. Murray, 80, PhD, of Atlanta Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 4 at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta. Born in Wilkes-Barre PA , he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Christopher Murray. Jim was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School and King's College, Wilkes-Barre. He received his Graduate degree and PhD from Cornell University. Accepting a faculty position at Duke University, Jim became an assistant professor in the Spanish language department. After his stint at Duke, Jim accepted a position as professor in the modern languages department at Georgia State University in Atlanta. During his tenure there, he traveled extensively throughout Europe doing research for the numerous books he collaborated on with colleagues. Jim had a strong faith and was a devoted and active member of his parish, The Epiphany Byzantine Catholic Church in Roswell. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and cousin, who was cherished by his family as well as respected by colleagues. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is survived by his step nephew Robert Brown (Wilkes-Barre), cousin Janet Tumolo Weron (Nanticoke), Robert Tumolo (Wilkes-Barre), and cousins residing in West Port, County Mayo, Ireland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Catherine Murray Brown, brother-in-law James Brown, and aunt Mary Murray. A private grave side service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Hanover Twp., PA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial Mass at a later date to celebrate Jim's life. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020
