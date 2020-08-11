1/
James O'Keeffe
O'KEEFFE, Jr., James Vincent James Vincent O'Keeffe Jr, age 75, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away surrounded by his devoted wife of 37 years, daughter, son, and daughter in-law on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from an unexpected heart attack. James, or Jim to family and friends, was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Feigh O'Keeffe and Jim O'Keeffe Sr. Jim was raised in Marietta, Georgia and graduated from Marist College ('62), a Catholic military day school for boys in Atlanta, Georgia. He then earned a Bachelors degree from The University of Notre Dame ('67). Jim worked in several industries across the US and Middle East throughout his career; but found his niche working in nuclear power. While working an assignment in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jim met the love of his life, Bernarda (Bunny) Valle, while taking ballroom dance lessons. They married a few years later and started their family in New Orleans. Their two children, Jaime and Juana Priscilla (Prissy) were born in New Orleans. In the late 90s, Jim and the family moved to Atlanta to be closer to Jim's mother and aunt. Jim is survived by his wife Bunny; his son, Jaime and daughter-in-law Kelley; his daughter Prissy; his sister Patricia (Patty) Lorge; and many people whose lives he touched. Sign online guest book at www.FischerFuneralCare.com. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital Fund. https://www.emoryhealthcare.org/about/giving/. Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memorial service
02:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
