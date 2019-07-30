|
OLP, James "Jim" James (Jim) Irving Olp passed away July 24, 2019, peacefully in his Marietta, Georgia home. Born December 28, 1942 in Buffalo, NY. Jim was a graduate of Syracuse University and served in the US Army. A longtime East Cobb resident and 40 year member of Atlanta Country Club, he was a leader, mentor, and beloved by all. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years Janet Dobbins Olp, son Jason Olp, son Van Olp and his wife Susan, grandchildren Dylan and Kylie, his brother David and wife Nancy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 30, 2019