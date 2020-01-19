Services
Resources
PAYNE, James H. "Jim" James "Jim" H. Payne, 89, of Norcross passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was born in Toccoa, GA to the late Lorena Childs and Allen Payne. Jim owned and operated Payne's Texaco Station in downtown Stone Mountain for about 30 years. Upon retiring from the business he began volunteering at FODAC. Jim was a long time member of the Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge and Yaarab Shrine and actively involved in church his entire life most recently a member of Rockbridge Baptist Church. He spent a lifetime helping others, especially those in need. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Maurice, Thurman, Vernor and Homer, and a sister, Beuna. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Francine Coker Payne, Son, Douglas (Melanie) Payne, grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Waldman and Kimberly (Vollie) Norris, great-grandchildren, Bradley Mae and Deacon Waldman, Natalie and Hailey Norris. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 PM, in the Chapel of Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain with Dr. Dan Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 PM - 6 PM, the evening before and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020
