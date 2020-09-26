1/2
James Pelot
PELOT, James Curry


James Curry Pelot, age 77, of Tucker, GA passed away on September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Lyman Pelot and brothers Edwin and Lyman Pelot, Jr. He was a long time member of Epworth UMC in Atlanta. He graduated from Yatesville High School and Georgia State University. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid camper and sang in the church choir. He was a devoted husband to wife Reba Price Pelot of 54 years, father to sons Curry (Kristi) and Lonny (Alexis), and grandfather to Max, Jackson, Ronan, Addison, Sadie, Desmond and Fiona. Other survivors include brother-in-law Powell Price (Elaine), sister-in-law Nan Kiepper (Doug) and several nephews and nieces. A private graveside service will be held Saturday in The Rock, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Please visit A.S. Turner & Sons for information on viewing the service at www.asturner.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
