PETERSON, James Alexander James Alexander Peterson, age 64, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton from liver and heart complications. Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM, Feb. 1, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Pkwy., Flowery Branch, GA 30542. James was the son of Harry "Bud" and Alice Peterson, late of Flowery Branch. Survivors include wife, Kate Diehl Peterson of Hicksville, NY, step-daughters, Lauren Palmese (Frank) and Stephanie Kopyta of Long Island, NY, brother, David Peterson (Susan) of Atlanta, nieces, Helen Peterson and Katherine Peterson; and step-grandson, Brendan Palmese. James was born April, 1955 in Waterbury, CT and moved at age 2 with family to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He graduated from South Plantation High School in 1973 where he was starting catcher on the school baseball team. He had a fine singing voice and sang tenor in the school chorus. James was a 3rd generation meat cutter, following both father and grandfather in the trade. He worked for Publix, Ingles and was a Team Leader when he retired from Whole Foods. He moved from Florida to Long Island, NY in the 1990's and to Flowery Branch in 2014. James loved baseball, cars, and German Shepherds, adopting two: Thor and Sasser. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. A charming and gregarious man, James was known for his jokes and one-liners. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please visit a humane society or animal shelter near you and walk a dog. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020