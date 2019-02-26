PIRKLE, Sr., James Edward Mr. James Edward Pirkle, Sr. age 76 of Lithia Springs, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born June 7, 1942 the son of the late Mr. Earl Bascomb Pirkle, Jr. and Mrs. Mary Cozette Crane. He loved his family! Mr. Pirkle Retired in 2006 from Macy's in Engineering and Electrical for 37 years. He could fix anything, and loved to play the guitar. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Patricia Jordan Pirkle; daughters and son-in-law, Terri Pirkle and Brandi Bobbitt of Lithia Springs, Lauren and David Brown of Lithia Springs; sons and daughters-in-laws, Steve and Sheri Brumbelow of Braselton, James E. "Chip" and Jennifer Pirkle, Jr. of Douglasville; sister, Diane Arnold of Grayson; brother, Billy Peters of Hiram; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Danny Horsley officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary