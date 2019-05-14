POYNTER, Jr., James "Jim" James "Jim" Hoy Poynter, Jr., age 78, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Jim is survived by his son Jay Poynter and his wife Retta of Charlotte, North Carolina, son Jeff Poynter and his wife Melissa of Suwanee, Georgia, and grandchildren Katie (husband Max), Riley, and Lauren. He is preceded in death by his wife Marian Soergel Poynter of Dacula, Georgia. Jim was born on December 8, 1940 in Gassville, Arkansas to James Hoy Poynter, Sr. and Inez Lonon Poynter. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1961 with a degree in Secondary Education. He married Marian on June 9, 1962, to whom he was married for over fifty years. He was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, served as a Captain in United States Army, and worked for many years in the medical sales industry. Jim was an active member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church and was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of James Hoy Poynter, Jr. will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 1001 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. A private interment service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry, Inc. in memory of Mr. James H. Poynter, Jr. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," Lawrenceville Chapel 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019