James Qualls

QUALLS, James Winston James Winston Qualls of Roswell, passed away at age 91, on June 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Julia Qualls and two sons, Jim Qualls of Peachtree City (wife Janna), and Charles Qualls of Franklin, VA (wife Elizabeth), two granddaughters, Ellen Wright of Carrollton, GA (husband Nathan) and Betsy Pinson of Rome, GA (husband Matt), two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Sutton. Graveside services at Greenlawn Cemetery at 2 PM on Sunday, June 28.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 27, 2020.