James Qualls
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUALLS, James Winston James Winston Qualls of Roswell, passed away at age 91, on June 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Julia Qualls and two sons, Jim Qualls of Peachtree City (wife Janna), and Charles Qualls of Franklin, VA (wife Elizabeth), two granddaughters, Ellen Wright of Carrollton, GA (husband Nathan) and Betsy Pinson of Rome, GA (husband Matt), two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Sutton. Graveside services at Greenlawn Cemetery at 2 PM on Sunday, June 28.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved