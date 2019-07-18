Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for James REICHELDERFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James REICHELDERFER


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James REICHELDERFER Obituary
REICHELDERFER, James A. James A. Reichelderfer, 83, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at The Glen at Lake Oconee in Greensboro. Mr. Reichelderfer was a son of the late Donald Eugene Reichelderfer and Gladys Vivian Kennard Reichelderfer. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. His career was spent in sales and he was an avid golfer throughout his life, including playing on the Men's Golf Team while at Ohio State. Survivors include daughter, Jill Reichelderfer (Dr. Karl Burgess); grandson, Nicholas Otazo; sister, Gretchen Reichelderfer Dickey (Michael); and niece, Becky Moeller (Scott). Mr. Reichelderfer was cremated and inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio at a later date. Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now