ROBERTS, III, James Richard "Rick" Mr. James Richard "Rick" Roberts III, age 72, of Johns Creek, GA passed away on October 23, 2019. Rick grew up in Atlanta, GA, attended Southwest High School and was a proud Eagle Scout. He graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in 1970 with Bachelor's degree in Industrial Management. Later in life, he also received a Master of Divinity degree from Asbury Theological Seminary. Rick was an active member of the National Ski Patrol for nearly 50 years and was very involved in the Georgia Tech community. He was most proud of his work related to international missions, as well as his three grandchildren. Rick is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Calhoun Roberts, and is survived by his son, Richard Roberts; his daughter-in-law, Lindsay Roberts; and his three grandchildren, Kathryn Grace, Luke Thomas and Noah James. Rick's family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022 with a reception to follow. Interment will be 3:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TMS Global, https://www.tms-global.org/give, in Rick's name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019