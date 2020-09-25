James Roberts



ROBERTS, Dr. James T.L.





Dr. James T.L. Roberts,









age 65, of Snellville, GA passed Sunday, September 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Roberts will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Visitation is 6 PM - 8 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Memories of Dr. Green will be cherished by his loving family and many friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.



