James Roberts
ROBERTS, Dr. James T.L.


Dr. James T.L. Roberts,




age 65, of Snellville, GA passed Sunday, September 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Roberts will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Visitation is 6 PM - 8 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Memories of Dr. Green will be cherished by his loving family and many friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
