ROGOFF, James James Rogoff passed away at home in Alpharetta, GA, on June 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Judith Rogoff (nee Kirstein); sons, Evan (Jodi) Rogoff of Alpharetta, GA, and Eric (Jennifer) Rogoff) of New York, NY and Woodstock, NY; grandsons, Andrew, Ari, Benjamin and Alexander Rogoff; and brothers, Robert Rogoff of Pittsburgh, PA, and Kenneth Rogoff of New York, NY. Born in Sewickley, PA, October 15, 1946, "Jimmy" attended the Sewickley Valley School system and graduated Boston University with a Business degree. He served in the PA National Guard and started his business, Rogoff Financial Services, in Sewickley, PA. He and Judy lived in the Pittsburgh suburbs for 44 years. After selling his business, they retired in Alpharetta, GA. A private, family graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. The family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



