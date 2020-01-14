|
SAUNDERS, James Robert James Robert Saunders of Brookhaven, GA passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. Jim was born in Cambridge, MA to Robert and Bertha Saunders on Jan. 29, 1943. He was a Veteran and served in the Air Force. He was an avid reader, a kind soul and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was married to Raymond Redmond on July 1, 2015 in Dekalb County, GA. Jim was preceded in death by Robert Saunders, Bertha Saunders, Joyce Saunders, and Patricia Tovey. Jim is survived by his husband, Raymond Redmond, his sister, Kathleen Stenson, 4 nephews, 1 niece, 2 great-nephews, 5 great-nieces. A visitation is scheduled for Jan. 18, 10 AM - 11 AM, at the H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. The graveside service will be at 11:30 AM, at the Floral Hills Memory Gardens at 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. A reception will follow at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020