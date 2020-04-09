|
|
SCOTT, Jr., James William Scott, James William, Jr. (Scott) age 80 of Atlanta, GA. Died peacefully at home April 1, 2020. James was born Jan. 31, 1940, to Alice Sherrif and James William Scott, Sr. of Anderson, SC. He graduated from Scotts High School, Scotts, NC. He attended Wingate College, Wingate, NC and served with the Army 16th Infantry, Ranger Battalion in Germany. He owned and worked in the food industry and later in construction remodeling. He is survived by wife of 30 years, Sue Nevins Scott, son, James William Scott, III (Trey) with former wife Betsy Harris Scott, grandsons, Will and Sam Scott, stepchildren, Lisa Harris Yarborough, Kelly Harris Smith, Grey Harris, Shannon Nevins DeMott, and Chris Nevins, and step-grandchildren, Jessica Harris, James and Kathryn Yarborough, Trey and Grace Ard Smith. Memorial to take place at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020