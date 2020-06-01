SEASE, Sr., James Mr. James S. Sease Sr., of Atlanta, passed away May 19, 2020. He was born May 30, 1922 to the late James and Lucille Sease. Born and raised in Newberry, SC. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1942, serving in both the European and Asiatic and Pacific theaters. After the war, he married Jean Dillaway of Boston, MA. He attended the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1948. He retired from the Mentholatum, CO, in 1984 . He was preceded in death by his wife Jean , the were married 63 years. He is survived by his daughter Mary Lynn Sease of Chicago, IL. and James Sease Jr., of Atlanta, GA. He was a member of St. Bede's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be announced later. In lieu on flowers donations in his memory can be made to St. Bede's 2601 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30345.



