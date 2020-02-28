Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
James Sheppard Obituary
SHEPPARD, James We celebrate the life of Mr. James E Sheppard. He was called home February 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Mattie Sheppard, son Jamell Sheppard (daughter-in-law) Roianna, brother Mr. and Mrs. Barry Sheppard (Joyce), sisters Mr. and Mrs. William Harper (Niecey), Mr. and Mrs. Willie Key (Vicki) and a host of family and friends. His celebration of life service will be Saturday, February 29, 11 AM, at Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. He will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
