SHUTE, James Randall James Randall (Randy) Shute, 57, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Nov. 27, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Randy was born in Hinsdale, Illinois to Robert Lee Shute and Kathryn Mae Bidderman on May 14, 1962. He married Anne Elizabeth Boyer on May 19, 1995 in Alpharetta, GA. He graduated from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Minor in Music. He was a brilliant tennis player, pianist, piano tuner and part-time composer. In high school, he played varsity tennis earning MVP for his singles wins, taking first place in the 1980 district championship meet for Glenbard West. At Principia college, he achieved the season record 18-6 in doubles in 1983-1984. He went on to obtain the highly rated United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) P1 certification which led him to serve his community in developing junior tennis programs for the youth in the Glen Ellyn, Illinois and neighboring communities. He later moved to Atlanta and began a career in recruiting for high tech positions in industry and continued to coach tennis. The economic downturn in 2008 allowed him to focus more time on his children and their soccer development. He obtained A, B, C and National Youth Soccer licenses and began coaching children advanced soccer skills. His love for soccer and tennis and developing skills in young athletes was rewarding as he saw them go on to succeed in club, high school and college soccer and USTA, ALTA and high school tennis. He conceived and built one of the largest tennis hitting walls in the Atlanta area, for the enjoyment and development of his students. Beyond teaching soccer and tennis skills and strategy, his everyday interactions with children and their families and other soccer coaches, were impactful as witnessed by the outpouring of love and support from so many he knew. He also devoted time to the Chamblee High School soccer and CHS and Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra programs. Those for whom he tuned pianos enjoyed visiting with Randy and listening to him play after tuning. His music compositions were uplifting instrumental piano pieces that he recorded and will live on. He worked hard and consistently gave his all to each of his life's endeavors. He also enjoyed gardening and feeding a plethora of backyard birds. Most of all, he was a loving, giving and devoted husband and father. He was a positive influence, full of joy and fun. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and mother, Kathryn. Randy is survived by his wife, Anne, his children, Hannah (22) and son Eric (18), and older brothers, Robert 'Kevin' Shute and William Eric (Bill) Shute. A 'Celebration of Life' service will be held on Feb. 15, 2 PM, at Kingswood Methodist Church, to honor his life and many gifts to family, friends and community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital in Randy's memory, with a special dedication to the 7 East Oncology staff, or to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020