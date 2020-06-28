James Silvestros

SILVESTROS, James Demetri James Demetri Silvestros passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Jim was born September 17, 1939 to Fred and Mary Silvestros. He was the middle child of 3, Eldest Isabelle, and younger sister Constance. He grew up in East Liberty, Pennsylvania where he played football and basketball. He graduated from Peabody High School and went on to college at University of Pittsburgh. After college he entered the field of sales and eventually became National Sales Manager for Leslie Fae Dresses. He married and had 4 children, Frederick James, Anthony James, Nicholas James, and Constance Marie. Jim moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1971 and after leaving the apparel industry worked for various companies until he met his wife Micki and they started the East Atlanta Copy Center, which is still thriving today after 20 years. He was an avid tennis player and won several trophies in various competitions. He and his wife were members of a swim and racquet club in Stone Mountain and liked to have get-togethers where he would cook a whole pig. Jim was an excellent cook and would frequently host dinner parties especially for Greek Orthodox Easter where he liked to prepare authentic Greek cuisine. He loved to entertain, light fires in the fire pit, listen to music, read spy/detective, novels, watch movies and cooking shows to get recipe ideas for new meals to cook. He also loved to spend time with his family and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, younger sister Connie, 4 children, 6 grandchildren and other friends and family and his beloved dog Daisy. He will be deeply missed by the East Atlanta community to which he gave so much.



