1/1
James Snell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNELL, Jr., James H. "Jim" James H. Snell, Jr, better known as Jim, passed away unexpectedly on the night of July 21, 2020. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne, one daughter, Viki Mullins (Lee), son, James H. Snell, III (Diane), son, Thomas Snell (Sheryl), one granddaughter, Kate Snell and six grandsons, Samuel Snell (Jessica), Drew, Michael (Margaret) and Mark Mullins, Matt and Danny Snell, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and a granddaughter, Jessica Diane Snell. Jim graduated from Bass High School, The University of Georgia and Candler School of Theology at Emory. The first church he served was Plainville UMC. He also served churches in Temple, Dalton, Rome and Summerville in the North Georgia United Methodist Conference and was transferred to the South Georgia United Methodist Conference in 1970, where he served churches in St. Marys, Columbus, Millen, Eastman, Dawson, Metter and Glennville. After he retired in 1995, he and Joanne traveled for two years after which they made Loganville, GA their permanent home. During his tenure as a pastor he served on numerous District and Conference Boards. He has taught the Good News Sunday School Class at Snellville United Methodist Church for the past 22 years. He loved the Good News Class and called them his little congregation. He will be missed by family and friends alike. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, there will be a graveside service for the family and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tom M. Wages Funeral Home Snellville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved