SPRUILL, Rev. James Howard Rev. James Howard Spruill, age 83 of Norcross, GA passed away Friday June 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday June 30, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Interment Mount Pisgah UMC Cemetery, Johns Creek. He is survived by his wife, Betty Spruill of Norcross; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Charles and Anne Spruill of Doraville; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bill Yike of Lawrenceville; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Wanda Jackson of Doraville, David and Gail Jackson of Buford, Dana and Lynn Jackson of Norcross and Tim and Stella Jackson of Norcross, ten grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandson as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and members of the congregation of Norcross Baptist Tabernacle. Rest in peace dear one, your work is complete. The family will receive friends Saturday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 29, 2019