Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for James SPRUILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. James SPRUILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. James SPRUILL Obituary
SPRUILL, Rev. James Howard Rev. James Howard Spruill, age 83 of Norcross, GA passed away Friday June 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday June 30, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Interment Mount Pisgah UMC Cemetery, Johns Creek. He is survived by his wife, Betty Spruill of Norcross; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Charles and Anne Spruill of Doraville; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bill Yike of Lawrenceville; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Wanda Jackson of Doraville, David and Gail Jackson of Buford, Dana and Lynn Jackson of Norcross and Tim and Stella Jackson of Norcross, ten grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandson as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and members of the congregation of Norcross Baptist Tabernacle. Rest in peace dear one, your work is complete. The family will receive friends Saturday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now