STEPHENS, James G. On Thursday, September 5, 2019, James Gartland (Jim) Stephens, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. Jim was born on June 26, 1933, in San Francisco County, CA, to Reinhart Francis and Mary Margaret (Kehaly) Engert. After starting grade school in Oakland, CA, he finished his secondary education at Sutter Creek High School. He graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, OH, in 1955 with a degree in Business, and served honorably in the US Army. Jim married Mary Carole Bell in 1956 in Akron, OH, and together they had five children. Jim's career with the General Tire Company moved the family from Ohio to Pennsylvania and Florida, and finally to Atlanta in 1968. When a subsequent transfer to Erie, PA, was offered, Jim chose to stay in Atlanta and become a permanent resident of Georgia. Jim later married Meta Ramsey in 1983, and they lived in Marietta, GA, where he was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Jim became an entrepreneur and formed two companies, first Stephens & Associates Industrial Cleaners, and later Asbestos Abatement by Jim Stephens. The latter was a bold career change that paid off and that he enjoyed immensely. It provided him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States east of the Mississippi in his big Ram truck, providing environmental consulting as he traversed Norfolk-Southern's rail system. He was a spirited, hard-working, opinionated man who loved politics, sports, family, his dogs and cat, law enforcement, the military, and simply being among people discussing all matters of the day. His friends (and children's friends) often referred to him as "Big Jim," because he was larger than life and never met a stranger. He could be loud, he certainly was not PC, and he was never boring. He had a charm that endeared him to strangers of all ages. He was well known at Waffle House, and if you were lucky, he might pull from his ever-present khaki vest a ball point pen emblazoned with his company's name, which he gave out only to "the good folks." Jim was proud of his accomplishments and successes in adulthood but had fond memories of his boyhood friends calling him "Red" for his then-red hair, and of competing well in the annual Sacramento-San Joaquin Mile during his high school years. He often talked of nights spent working in the steel mills of Cleveland as he struggled with college academics. He persevered to the finish with the help of the Jesuit professors who appreciated his effort. He had a sense of humor about himself, retelling the story of a merciful JCU physics professor who agreed not to fail him, awarding him a "D" for the semester on one condition -- that he would never, ever, take another science class. That's how Big Jim eventually graduated as a proud Business major! An avid sports fan, Jim loved his time coaching football and baseball at Murphey Candler Park when his children were young, and watching his grandchildren's equestrian events, swim meets, football games, and lacrosse matches years later. He loved the national pastime, from his college days watching the Cleveland Indians up until the end, as he cheered on his beloved Atlanta Braves. And he always cheered for Georgia Tech and Tiger Woods. Jim is survived by his wife, Meta; his children and step-children: Jim Stephens, Mary Kay Woodworth (Mark), Mark Stephens (Patti), Peter Stephens, Anne Stephens, John Ramsey (Jennifer), and Laura Ramsey; his grandchildren: Elyse Hawkins (Dustin), Erik Ramsey, Jordan Ramsey, Joseph Stephens, Melissa Sully (Aaron), Harrison Woodworth (Anne), William Woodworth (Katharine), Samuel Woodworth, and Savannah Woodworth; and his great-grandchildren: Andrew, Gabriel, Charlie Mae, and Ruby Hawkins, Ethan and Rowan Sully, and Miller, Nora, and Charlotte Woodworth. Jim donated his body to Emory University and his final resting place will be Honey Creek Woodlands. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30319. A reception will follow at Moylan Hall. In Jim's memory, please consider a donation to Camp Sunshine, https://www.mycampsunshine.com/ or 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019